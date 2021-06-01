Former alderman hosts mask-burning event at south side Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group at a south side Milwaukee bar celebrated the end of the mask order in the city with a special event Tuesday night, June 1.
Retired Milwaukee alderman Bob Donovan and the Wisconsin Conservative Digest hosted a mask-burning event at McKiernan's Irish Pub & Grill.
Dozens of people showed up to burn their masks, including former sheriff David Clarke.
Donovan says the event was about a clean break from the pandemic.
"I think people were looking to turn the corner and finally break out, and obviously lifting the mask mandate, this was a perfect opportunity to get people together and move forward after turning this corner," said Donovan.
Everyone who participated in the event was treated to a free beer courtesy of the former alderman.