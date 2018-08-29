Former Milwaukee County Jail inmate suing after having to wear shackles while giving birth

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A former Milwaukee County Jail inmate is suing the county for having to wear shackles before, during, and after giving birth in a hospital.

According to the lawsuit, Sandra Robles says the shackles were not removed while she was in labor.

After she gave birth, Robles says she couldn't have skin to skin contact with her baby.

A similar lawsuit was filed against the county last year.

Stay with CBS 58 News for more information on this developing story.