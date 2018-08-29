Former Milwaukee County Jail inmate suing after having to wear shackles while giving birth
Aug 29, 2018
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A former Milwaukee County Jail inmate is suing the county for having to wear shackles before, during, and after giving birth in a hospital.
According to the lawsuit, Sandra Robles says the shackles were not removed while she was in labor.
After she gave birth, Robles says she couldn't have skin to skin contact with her baby.
A similar lawsuit was filed against the county last year.
