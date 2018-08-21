Milwaukee police officer charged with beating teen daughter with belt

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - A Milwaukee police officer who said she joined the force to help people, is charged with beating her teenage daughter.

Jennifer Beamon pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery under a deferred agreement. That means the court judgement is being withheld until Beamon completes a list of conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, Beamon beat her 13-year-old daughter with a leather belt, hitting her several times on the legs.

She then dragged her daughter out of bed by her hair.

The criminal complaint says the teen was treated at the hospital for bruises and a scratch on her face.

The Milwaukee Police Department says Beamon is still a member of the department, and the matter is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Division.

CBS 58 spoke to Beamon when she graduated from the academy in June of 2017.

She said she overcame abuse and homelessness to become a police officer and help people.

“I really believe that I was here for a purpose,” said Beamon in 2017, “here to provide support for other people and use my story and what I went through to motivate people.”