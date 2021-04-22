Several groups come together to clean-up Milwaukee neighborhoods on Earth Day

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Different groups and individuals came together to help clean-up Milwaukee neighborhoods on Earth Day.

The 4th annual Harambee Community Clean-up was held to improve the area and create unity among residents.

“Today is really about coming together, celebrating Earth Day, it’s a beautiful day today,” Historic King Drive BID executive director Deshea Agee said. “Blight and debris in the street send the wrong signal, it sends the wrong signal to the residents, to the businesses, to kids in the neighborhood, so it’s important for us to do this clean-up because that’s going to send the right signal.”

Those who volunteered were encouraged to keep the brooms, rakes and pickers they were given.

“So that they can do the work in their own neighborhood at their own home,” Agee said.

Clean-up efforts are also about to get underway in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood. Organizers say it’s not only about the cleaning the area, but bringing people together. #EarthDay@CBS58pic.twitter.com/LDH5YtPNBz — Emily Thornton (@EmilyThorntonTV) April 22, 2021

Also on Thursday, a group of Marquette University High School students volunteered at Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin to cleanup the area around the building.

“So much of the food that we distribute, the fresh produce, the fresh fruits, that all comes from the Earth and all of this works together in one big ecosystem,” Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin VP of development and communications Scott Marshall said.

The group in the Harambee neighborhood also encouraged everyone to get outside and help improve the area they live in.