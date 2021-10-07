School bus driver helps thwart abduction in Walker's Point neighborhood

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating an abduction that occurred Thursday, Oct. 7 near 16th and National Avenue.

Authorities say around 6:43 a.m., a suspect forced a victim into his vehicle and took her to 11th and Pierce.

The victim was able to summon help and get away with the assistance of a school bus driver in the area.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man, fled the scene but was later arrested.

He is suspected of being involved in a similar incident that occurred near 22nd and Mitchell.

An investigation is ongoing.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.