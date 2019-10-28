Amazon delivery driver carjacked near 94th and Lapham in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in West Allis on Saturday, Oct. 26.

West Allis police say it happened around 4 p.m. near 94th and Lapham Streets.

According to police, a vehicle pulled up to the Amazon driver's 2015 white Hyundai Tucson. Police say a black male -- described as standing 5'11" tall, with a skinny build and curly hair -- got out of the passenger's side, displayed a handgun, and drove off with the Amazon driver's vehicle.

The suspect(s) got away with the driver's wallet, keys, and approximately 20 Amazon packages that still needed to be delivered.

Both vehicles were last seen headed northbound on South 93rd Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

