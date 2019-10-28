Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
News Links

Amazon delivery driver carjacked near 94th and Lapham in West Allis

By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Oct 28, 2019 10:56 AM CDT

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in West Allis on Saturday, Oct. 26. 

West Allis police say it happened around 4 p.m. near 94th and Lapham Streets. 

According to police, a vehicle pulled up to the Amazon driver's 2015 white Hyundai Tucson. Police say a black male -- described as standing 5'11" tall, with a skinny build and curly hair -- got out of the passenger's side, displayed a handgun, and drove off with the Amazon driver's vehicle.

The suspect(s) got away with the driver's wallet, keys, and approximately 20 Amazon packages that still needed to be delivered.

Both vehicles were last seen headed northbound on South 93rd Street. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

Share this article:
Save with
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Close

0 Comments

Post a comment
Be the first to leave a comment!
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?

Read More

Northridge Mall lawsuit continues, trial date for raze order battle set for November
Man dies after getting trapped at the top of a 290-foot chimney
Report: Bucks player Robin Lopez unknowingly purchased stolen Disney World items