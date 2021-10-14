Bay View home turns into a creepy clown circus for Halloween

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) --- A&J'S Halloween House is back for 2021 with a new, creepy theme. The home at 2943 S. Clement Ave in Milwaukee is decorated in a creepy, clown circus theme this year.

Andy and Jamie go all out decorating their home every year. Last year, they had an impressive Ghostbusters theme.

The clowns and kids in the display really come to life at night.

It is free to visit and take photos but Andy and Jamie also take donations for Pathfinders, which is an organization helping Milwaukee youth in crisis.

More photos here: