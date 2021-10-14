Bay View home turns into a creepy clown circus for Halloween
By: Mike Curkov Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 6:00 AM CDT
-
1:09
Death investigation underway near 37th and Clarke Thursday
-
4:00
Trend expert shares why people are doing their holiday shopping...
-
3:18
Tips to transform your garage from dumping ground to functional...
-
3:08
NARI’s ’Home & Remodeling’ show at State Fair Park is a...
-
2:17
Parents, students press Waukesha School Board to allow LGBTQ+,...
-
2:31
Members of Milwaukee Police Supervisors’ Organization to be...
-
2:36
Natalie’s Everyday Heroes: Matt McDonell, Army veteran and...
-
0:53
Parents weigh in on COVID-19 protocols following lawsuits against...
-
2:10
Civil rights lawsuit filed against Joseph Mensah, city of Wauwatosa,...
-
2:05
Biden looks to address shipping crisis ahead of holiday season
-
1:49
Gov. Evers announces $45 million investment in violence prevention...
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) --- A&J'S Halloween House is back for 2021 with a new, creepy theme. The home at 2943 S. Clement Ave in Milwaukee is decorated in a creepy, clown circus theme this year.
Andy and Jamie go all out decorating their home every year. Last year, they had an impressive Ghostbusters theme.
The clowns and kids in the display really come to life at night.
It is free to visit and take photos but Andy and Jamie also take donations for Pathfinders, which is an organization helping Milwaukee youth in crisis.
More photos here: