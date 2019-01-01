Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
Intoxicated man breaks into Waukesha home, naps on dog bed with 150-pound Mastiff

By: Stephanie Staudinger
Posted: Jan 1, 2019 9:19 AM CDT

WAUKESHA (CBS 58) -- One Waukesha homeowner was in for a surprise when she woke up and found a stranger sleeping on her dog's bed next to her 150-pound Mastiff.

According to the Waukesha Police reports, an unknown man entered an unlocked home on Cardinal Drive around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The owner of the home called 911 to report that the stranger was sleeping on the dog's bed in the living room and may have entered through an unlocked side door.

Police made contact with the man who was heavily intoxicated after celebrating New Year's Eve. According to police reports, he accidentally entered the wrong residence and fell asleep next to the dog.

The man was returned to his home where he lives with his mom.

No complaint was filed. 

