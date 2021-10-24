Kenosha County Deputy K-9 returns home after being shot

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Kenosha County K-9 deputy, shot in the head by homicide suspect 33-year-old Allen Brown, is back home after undergoing intensive care -- and he got a hero's welcome on Saturday, Oct. 24.

What started at Benson's Gas Station in Kenosha County, a shootout between officers and Brown, is one step closer to being back to normal as the K-9 officer that got shot in the forehead Friday returns home, but not yet to active duty.

Hundreds gathered in C.J. Clausen park to see the moment K-9 Riggs came home.

"It was supposed to be just a little gathering of some of the guys and gals from our department," said Deputy Sheriff's Association President Tim Hackbarth. "And as you can see it kind of changed into something huge."

"He's home, and the show of the support from the community means more to me than you guys will ever know," said Kenosha County Deputy Terry Tifft, Riggs' handler.

The bullet traveled around Riggs' skull. Deputy Tifft said he acted on instinct.

"I don't remember, I just flew to the vet to get him care, and they stabilized him," said Tifft.

To Tifft, he isn't just a dog.

"He's family, he's always been," said Tifft. "As you can see he's a sweet dog, but he did his job and he saved my life."

Hackbarth said they're glad for the show of support.

"When something like this happens and the community comes out to show their support, I can't even tell you how much that means to everybody wearing a uniform," said Hackbarth.

Support that Deputy Tifft said made the whole process easier.

"Everybody's been so good to me, it's made this process, as hard as it is, manageable," said Tifft.

Eight different departments came out to welcome Riggs home.

Brown was shot by a Kenosha County Deputy and remains hospitalized.