Police: Thieves go on spending spree with credit and debit cards they stole from vehicles in Greenfield
By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 12:20 PM CST
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say two suspects went on a spending spree after stealing wallets from vehicles in Greenfield overnight Saturday, Feb. 27.
According to Greenfield police, a few vehicles were rummaged through by thieves on the east end of the city. Wallets with credit and debit cards were stolen from inside.
Police say the suspects went to multiple locations and used the cards. In one instance, captured on surveillance, police say the pair are seen playing "credit card roulette" with other people's cards that don't belong to them while purchasing cigarettes.
If you recognize either of the suspects in the video, you're urged to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.