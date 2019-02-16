Rare Picasso stolen from Milwaukee art appraiser still not recovered

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – It’s been one year since a thief took a rare Picasso piece of art from a downtown Milwaukee art appraiser and the owners want it back.

The original artwork, identified as Torero (Bullfighter) an aquatint etching created by Pablo Picasso in 1949, was stolen from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals L.L.C. near Jefferson and Mason Streets in downtown Milwaukee one year ago.

“I'm kind of surprised that nothing has surfaced on this,” Co-Owner of DeLind Fine Art Appraisals Bill DeLind said Saturday. “There have been no leads to my knowledge.”

The piece is worth anywhere from $35,000 to $45,000. It’s a crime that has shaken the entire Milwaukee art community.

“It's upsetting and very disturbing. When something's taken, it's taken from the public too,” Owner and Director of the David Barnett Gallery, David Barnett said.

Since the theft at DeLind Fine Art Appraisals, the owners have installed new security cameras and moved their offices closer to their gallery area.

“So that we have direct visual on anyone walking in the door, in addition to the cameras,” DeLind said.

One year later, the owners still have hope they’ll find the valuable Picasso piece.

“Art can last forever and I believe sooner or later, it will turn up,” DeLind said.

There is a $10,000 reward for the return of the piece. Please contact police if you have any information.

Share this article:



email