Update: Man, woman killed after being trapped inside of home during fire near 14th and Capitol

Updated 10:15 a.m. on October 12, 2019

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The two people killed in a house fire have been identified as a 53-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man.

According to police, they were trapped in the home during the fire.

Despite life-saving efforts by rescue crews on scene, they died from their injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --Two people are dead following a duplex fire near 14th and Capitol, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirms.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 3900 block of N. 14th Street.

The Milwaukee Police Department says that when they arrived on scene, several people were still trapped inside.

There is currently no word on the cause of the fire or its origin.

