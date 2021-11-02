Milwaukee officials harvest 2021 city Christmas tree from couple's home🎄

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2021 city Christmas tree has been harvested!

It's a 36-foot Colorado Blue Spruce that was donated by Mike Connell and Katie Major from in front of their home on 88th St.

City of Milwaukee officials and the department of public works forestry division carefully removed the tree from their home on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 a.m.

The tree will now be escorted to Milwaukee's City Hall and will be placed on North Market Street for all of the city to enjoy.

The tree will be decorated by DPW forestry staff in preparation for the annual City Christmas Tree lighting. 2021 marks the 108th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee, the longest running official tree in the United States other than New York City’s.

