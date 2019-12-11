Porch pirate captured on doorbell camera stealing from West Allis neighborhood

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With just a few weeks before Christmas, porch pirates appear to be hard at work in West Allis.

Police said they've received a series of theft reports from residents who've had packages stolen from their porches. In one instance, near 96th and Washington, a Ring doorbell camera captured a clear photo of a suspect stealing large boxes off a porch.

West Allis police said the theft happened around 4 p.m on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, short and stocky, with long, curly, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat,black short-sleeved shirt over a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The suspect got into the front passenger side of a black vehicle and it was apparent there was at least one other person in the car. The vehicle may be a 2014 Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows.

If you have information about this incident or know the identity of the suspect, please call us at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.

