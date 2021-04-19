Man accused in deadly shooting at Somers House Tavern held on $4M bond

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect is now in custody after a deadly weekend shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County. Three people were killed and three others seriously hurt.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson. He is currently being held in the Kenosha County Jail. Vinson faces one charge of first-degree intentional homicide, though more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Vinson appeared in court via video conference on Monday, April 19. Cash bond was set at $4 million and his next court appearance is set for Wednesday, April 21.





The sheriff’s office said Vinson was involved in a fight with the three deceased victims at Somers House Tavern and was eventually removed by the tavern’s staff. Minutes later, Vinson returned and targeted the victims, allegedly shooting them and killing them. Police say Vinson left the scene and made his way to Racine County where he allegedly stole a car from someone he knew, eventually brought that car back and was arrested by Mount Pleasant Police after they received a call about the stolen car. Vinson was eventually handed over to Kenosha County authorities.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth called it a “difficult day” for the community after experiencing the violence. Beth said the investigation continues and police may still be looking for others involved.

“We are not ruling out that other people may have been a distant part of this,” Beth told reporters. “I feel confident that we have our suspect that did the shooting. Could someone have given him a ride? That page hasn’t been closed yet.”

The three deceased victims were identified as 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, 24-year-old Cedric Gaston, and 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson, all residents of Kenosha.

A memorial sits at 15th Place and Sheridan across from Somers House. Family and friends held a small vigil at the site on Sunday evening.

Gaston’s sister shared a video with CBS 58 memorializing her brother.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Office held a news conference the day following the shooting. Watch it below:



