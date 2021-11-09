Officials: Woman carjacked while picking up child, 4 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police arrested four teenagers Monday night, Nov. 8, following a carjacking and vehicle pursuit in the city.

According to 11th District Alderman Mark Borkowski, a woman picking up her child was the victim of the carjacking.

Police say it happened near 38th and Manitoba around 6:10 p.m.

Two suspects armed with guns stole the woman's vehicle along with her other belongings. As a bank manager, this included a set of keys to a bank.

Milwaukee police worked to ensure the bank was secure, and around 8 p.m. Monday evening, officers from District 5 observed a vehicle that was stolen and wanted for an armed robbery.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 16th and Keefe Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the driver drove onto a yard and the occupants fled on foot.

Police say four males -- a 13-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Officers recovered a firearm and property that was taken in a robbery.

Authorities say these individuals are believed to be involved in multiple robberies on the city's east side.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.