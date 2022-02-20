'We don't plan on changing a lot': Racine couple transforms former funeral home into living space

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- House hunters will be out in force again this weekend competing in a low inventory-high demand housing market. Eager to find a home of their own a year ago, a Racine couple settled on a historic, spacious and affordable property. And immediately embarked on a major makeover that's brought new life to a space that honored the dead for decades.

On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Winnie Dortch shared their unique home sweet home story.