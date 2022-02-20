'We don't plan on changing a lot': Racine couple transforms former funeral home into living space
By: Winnie Dortch Twitter
Posted: Feb 20, 2022 8:57 AM CST
-
2:22
Kenosha Restaurant Week returns, highlights local restaurants
-
4:14
Brookfield family opens new avenues for cancer treatment with...
-
4:33
Lapham Peak’s manmade snow gives insight to Beijing Olympic...
-
5:49
Community Calendar
-
6:32
PCRS Summer Activities
-
5:46
Racine Public Library
-
5:11
New Credit Union at Horlick High School
-
3:55
Sherman Phoenix Foundation names Stacia Thompson first executive...
-
5:13
’I think her time here is going to be spent teaching everyone...
-
3:21
’I want them to, just like my parents when I was growing up...
-
2:26
Busy times ahead this week in the CBS 58 Ready Weather department
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- House hunters will be out in force again this weekend competing in a low inventory-high demand housing market. Eager to find a home of their own a year ago, a Racine couple settled on a historic, spacious and affordable property. And immediately embarked on a major makeover that's brought new life to a space that honored the dead for decades.
On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Winnie Dortch shared their unique home sweet home story.