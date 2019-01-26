Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
News Links

Love Sculpture staying in Milwaukee

By: Justin Thompson-Gee Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 26, 2019 5:46 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The iconic Love sculpture that was only supposed to be in Milwaukee temporarily has found a permanent part of the Milwaukee Art Museums collection.

The permanent move is thanks to an anonymous donor. 

The sculpture was previously on display during Sculpture Milwaukee 2018, in front of the Northwestern Mutual Building on Wisconsin Avenue.

Robert Indian's Love sculpture will be installed near the Milwaukee Art Museum’s East End patio, facing Lake Michigan, when the ground thaws in the spring.

Share this article:
Save with
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Close

0 Comments

Post a comment
Be the first to leave a comment!
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?

Read More

Milwaukee first responders see increase in calls due to bitterly cold weather
Slice of Ice closing due to "extreme cold" the next few days
Snow emergencies declared ahead of Monday's winter storm
Wisconsin district to consider banning Confederate flag
Sign up for our newsletter!