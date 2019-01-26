Love Sculpture staying in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The iconic Love sculpture that was only supposed to be in Milwaukee temporarily has found a permanent part of the Milwaukee Art Museums collection.

The permanent move is thanks to an anonymous donor.

The sculpture was previously on display during Sculpture Milwaukee 2018, in front of the Northwestern Mutual Building on Wisconsin Avenue.

Robert Indian's Love sculpture will be installed near the Milwaukee Art Museum’s East End patio, facing Lake Michigan, when the ground thaws in the spring.

Share this article:



email